Two sexually assault, kill ragpicker in Kukatpally

HYDERABAD: A woman aged around 45 years was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by two unidentified persons in Kukatpally on Saturday night.

According to the police, the victim was working as a ragpicker in the neighbourhood. On Saturday night, two persons attacked her, forcefully took her to the cellar of a workshop before sexually assaulting her. The two accused then fled from the spot on a vehicle, the police said.

Around 10 am on Sunday, the shop owner opened his workshop and found the victim’s dead body. As he dialled 100 to inform the police, following which officers from the Kukatpally police station arrived at the spot.

“The victim was bleeding from her private parts,” the police said and added, “We have formed four teams to check footage from the CCTV cameras and find the accused persons.” A Clues team is also working on identifying the vehicle number plates to lead the police to the accused.

The Kukatpally police registered a case against the two unidentified persons under Section 302 (murder) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on charges of murder and sexual assault. Further investigation is underway.