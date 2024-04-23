Art beyond boundaries: Hyderabad exhibition showcases works by disabled artists

HYDERABAD: Delhi’s Maqaam Foundation and Hyderabad’s Spacefelt recently collaborated to host the ‘Inclusive’ art exhibition, spotlighting artists with disabilities. This platform welcomed young talents with visual and auditory impairments, those on the autism spectrum, and others, showcasing their unique and commendable artworks.

Featuring around 50 entries from 35 artists, each piece was captivating, leaving visitors in awe. What made this exhibition stand out was the incorporation of QR codes with each artwork, providing brief audio descriptions — a thoughtful touch facilitated by Spacefelt, a startup aiding people with visual impairments in their daily lives through its adhesive QR code labels.

Maqaam Foundation was established by artist Niyaaz Hussain, drawing from his own challenges of growing up with a locomotor disability in the slums of Delhi. Through this foundation, he aims to support children with disabilities and promote their artistic talents, addressing the obstacles he faced as an artist.