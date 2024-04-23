Art beyond boundaries: Hyderabad exhibition showcases works by disabled artists

HYDERABAD: Delhi’s Maqaam Foundation and Hyderabad’s Spacefelt recently collaborated to host the ‘Inclusive’ art exhibition, spotlighting artists with disabilities. This platform welcomed young talents with visual and auditory impairments, those on the autism spectrum, and others, showcasing their unique and commendable artworks.
Featuring around 50 entries from 35 artists, each piece was captivating, leaving visitors in awe. What made this exhibition stand out was the incorporation of QR codes with each artwork, providing brief audio descriptions — a thoughtful touch facilitated by Spacefelt, a startup aiding people with visual impairments in their daily lives through its adhesive QR code labels.
Maqaam Foundation was established by artist Niyaaz Hussain, drawing from his own challenges of growing up with a locomotor disability in the slums of Delhi. Through this foundation, he aims to support children with disabilities and promote their artistic talents, addressing the obstacles he faced as an artist.
The event saw other well-known artists from Hyderabad as guests of honour, including K Muralidhar, Sachin Jaltare, Prachi Deo, Sridevi Prasad, Nabat Lakhani, and Sana Smriti. Artist and social entrepreneur, Rumana Sinha Sehgal graced the occasion as the chief guest, showcasing her captivating art installation ‘Resurgence,’ which became a highlight of the exhibition.
Amongst the exhibited artworks, 24X24-sized ‘Shades of Life’ by Namira Samrin stood out. Due to low vision, 24-year-old Namira discontinued her education after class 10 but devoted most of her time to painting. Her passion intensified during the lockdowns and her parents hired art teachers who taught her basics through online classes. She usually focuses on abstract and tactile paintings. ‘Shades of Life’, made with acrylic and POP, portrays vibrance with a unique blend of red, orange and black, perfected with a textured appearance. “I have tried to showcase different emotions and various ebbs and flows in life,” Namira told CE.
Another painting that caught visitors’ attention was Sarang Jaltare’s ‘Journey Within’. The self-taught artist has used red, grey and black acrylic on canvas, in this 30X30-inch painting, displaying an abstract artwork to showcase the complexity of romantic feelings. A self-taught artist, he has been painting for the past four years and takes inspiration from nature.
The exhibition also featured Rumana Sinha Sehgal’s art installation ‘Resurgence,’ a symbolic representation of overcoming challenges through a fusion of natural elements and human resilience.
Talking about her work, she said, “Weaving together elements of nature and human ingenuity, this artwork tries to give a message of inclusivity. It is a fusion of three distinct sections, each representing a symbolic stage in the process of overcoming challenges. The lava rocks I have used here, with their rough texture and rugged appearance, represent the obstacles people face in their lives. Intertwined amidst the lava rocks, we have the roots, acting as a foundation and representing the collective efforts of communities, working together in solidarity. Connecting these two elements is driftwood, portraying resilience and tenacity, reaching out to the higher grounds.”
Other notable artists like K Muralidhar showcased tactile artworks, deploying his patented, eco-friendly clay made from wood sand. He was also seen providing a hands-on experience to a group of visually impaired youngsters who seemed enamoured by his works. A pioneer in tactile artwork, Muralidhar has been advocating for more inclusive art platforms since 2002.
Besides Muralidhar, others spotted at the event were Rekha Lahoti, of Kalakriti Art Gallery, artist Nagesh Goud, Sachin Jaltare, who was seen supporting his son and others.