Chef Gary Mehigan elevates Hyderabad's dining scene with an exclusive whisky-paired menu

HYDERABAD: In the food realm, where flavours dance and creativity reigns supreme, Chef Gary Mehigan stands tall as a beacon of culinary excellence. With a career spanning decades and a passion for food that knows no bounds, Chef Gary has carved a niche for himself in the culinary world, captivating audiences with his infectious enthusiasm and impeccable skills. Chef Gary was in the city to host a curated exclusive dining experience at The Westin, Hyderabad with Canosh and The Ardmore. CE caught up with him during his city tour about his journey, Indian food and life beyond the kitchen. Excerpts.
Tell us about your association with Canosh.
It has been a couple of years now, starting in lockdown. We did a few online classes and then I think I did the first physical workshops about 18 months ago, coming over to India and that was nice. After such a difficult time, it was really lovely to reconnect with people, sharing that love of food.
You have been a frequent visitor to India. Tell us more.
I keep coming back to India, not only for the culture and the colour and all the things that we kind of associate with as a tourist or as somebody that’s a regular visitor, but for human connection, shared love of food, shared sense of humour.
Tell us more about the curated dinner experience.
At ‘A Dinner To Remember’, I’ve crafted a seven-course menu that blends international flavours to perfection. Each dish is paired with premium whiskies by The Ardmore. Often we pair with cocktails or wines, but Indians love whiskies. We’ve got a booming whiskey industry here. I think whiskey and Indian flavours works well because you’ve got substance to support the whiskey. Highlights include Waffles with Smoked and Fresh Salmon Rillettes, Savoury Basque Cheesecake, Katafi Prawns, Confit Duck Leg, and Roasted Australian Lamb Cutlet. And for dessert, Thousand-leaf Alphonso Mango Mousse with Coconut Ice cream and Lemon Myrtle Syrup.
What’s your favourite dish from here?
I like Andhra Biryani, Mutton Marag and Pachi Pulusu. Really delicious, very light, very fresh in the summer heat. It’s almost like a cold rasam without the tomato.
Are there any culinary trends you are looking forward to?
Right now in food around the world, there’s a little return to things that I’m very familiar with that I learned maybe 30 years ago. Lots of technique-driven things — like there was a little resurgence in Wellingtons, roulades or fish poached in maybe mousse and squash blossoms. I think the good stuff sticks and I love young chefs experimenting, fusing flavours and putting things together that you might not expect.
You have been into this food industry for so many years. What’s your main takeaway from your journey as a chef?
One is definitely that I still love cooking. I engage cooking in a different way these days. I’ve been a chef, I’ve worked many hours working on my craft and being good at what I do. I’ve been executive chefs in hotels, I’ve had my own restaurants for 20 years. I’ve done many things. My travelling and MasterChef Australia stint was a game changer and helped me to enjoy food in a different way. In fact, I’m probably more in love with food now than I ever was.
What’s food for you?
There’s always joy. But I think for me on a personal level, it’s me being able to nurture and feed people.One of my greatest pleasures has always been feeding my daughter.
You have cooked for many people around the world, but if you have to choose someone to cook for you who would that be?
It could be anybody. As long as they are made with love I don’t care who has made it. It will be special. I just love being cooked for.
Tell us about your life beyond cooking and kitchen.
I’m very much a bit of a home body when I’m not travelling. I travel a lot and it drives my wife nuts. I love gardening, swimming at the beach, riding my motorcycle. I love family and friends. I’m not a labels person. I don’t chase things. I’m a pretty practical guy. I enjoy the simple things.
What’s coming up for you on your professional and personal level?
Matt Preston and I have formed an association with a company called Luxury Escapes. We are doing four curated food tours for Australians overseas. We’re coming to India, we’re doing the golden triangle — Vietnam, Hanoi, and Saigon. We’re going to Japan and also Sri Lanka. I’m doing a Himalayan trip on a Royal Enfield.