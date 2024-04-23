Chef Gary Mehigan elevates Hyderabad's dining scene with an exclusive whisky-paired menu

HYDERABAD: In the food realm, where flavours dance and creativity reigns supreme, Chef Gary Mehigan stands tall as a beacon of culinary excellence. With a career spanning decades and a passion for food that knows no bounds, Chef Gary has carved a niche for himself in the culinary world, captivating audiences with his infectious enthusiasm and impeccable skills. Chef Gary was in the city to host a curated exclusive dining experience at The Westin, Hyderabad with Canosh and The Ardmore. CE caught up with him during his city tour about his journey, Indian food and life beyond the kitchen. Excerpts.

Tell us about your association with Canosh.

It has been a couple of years now, starting in lockdown. We did a few online classes and then I think I did the first physical workshops about 18 months ago, coming over to India and that was nice. After such a difficult time, it was really lovely to reconnect with people, sharing that love of food.

You have been a frequent visitor to India. Tell us more.

I keep coming back to India, not only for the culture and the colour and all the things that we kind of associate with as a tourist or as somebody that’s a regular visitor, but for human connection, shared love of food, shared sense of humour.