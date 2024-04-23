Dance as storytelling: Hyderabad mesmerized by Smitha Madhav and Sindhuja's Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi

Sindhuja, in turn, delved into the essence of Kuchipudi Shabdams, rooted in the rich history of Melattur traditions and the Thanjavur court. Her portrayal of “Prahlada Pattabhisheka Shabdam” in Raga-Kambhoji, Tala-Misrachapu, transported the audience to the old Achyutapuram royal court. The narrative describes the popular story of the Narasimha Avatara, wherein the demon king Hiranyakashipu, granted invincibility by Brahma, meets his demise at the hands of Vishnu incarnate. The portrayal incorporates the dramatisation, which is a core characteristic of Kuchipudi.

Transitioning back to Bharatanatyam, Smitha Madhav enchanted the audience with her masterful rendition of “Chalamela” (Pada Varnam), an illustrious Telugu varnam composed by Shri Moolaiveedu Rangaswami Nattuvanar in homage to Lord Shri Ranganatha. She then mesmerised the audience with “Nallani Meni” in Ragam Purvi Kalyani, Talam Adi, a poignant Annamacharya Sankeertana extolling Lord Srinivasa’s divine exploits.

One of the highlights of the evening was Sindhuja’s performance on the Govardhana episode, set to the enchanting strains of Mohana raga, Adi tala. This tarangam from Srikrishnaleela Tarangini by Narayana Teertha describes Lord Krishna as the indomitable protector of his clan, with Lakshmi ensconced in his heart. The intricate choreography by Yashoda Thakore incorporates dancing on the iconic brass plate, which left the audience stunned.