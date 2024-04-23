Hyderabad celebrates World Heritage Week with awards and heritage walks

HYDERABAD: Abuzz with activities celebrating the heritage of Hyderabad, World Heritage Week witnessed several heritage walks in the city. From the GHMC commissioner to the state heritage department, all history buffs seemed enthusiastic about preserving Telangana’s and Hyderabad’s unique heritage.

Telangana Department of Heritage and INTACH Hyderabad organised an event where government dignitaries were invited to a photo exhibition on restored monuments and heritage sites of Telangana as well as attend a talk on ‘Monumental Heritage—its protection for posterity’.

The event culminated with presentation of INTACH’s Heritage Awards 2024, where Secunderabad’s Anjuman Agiary was also bestowed with an award for its conservation and maintenance. The 103-year-old Agiary was built by Seth Jamshedji Edulji Chenoy and his brother in memory of their late father.