Hyderabad's Giggle Fest and Baisakhi Mela draws enthusiastic crowd with cultural extravaganza

HYDERABAD: The inaugural edition of The Giggle Fest and Baisakhi Mela, organised by the Telangana Punjabi Sabha, proved to be a resounding success over the weekend. Drawing crowds from all corners of the city, the festival offered a plethora of entertainment options for attendees to revel in at the Hitex Exhibition Centre on April 21.

Upon stepping into the fest, guests were greeted by the infectious energy of vibrant bhangra performances, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of the dhol. The venue itself boasted a diverse array of stalls, offering everything from textiles and jewellery to accessories and footwear, ensuring a fulfilling shopping experience for all.