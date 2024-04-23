Hyderabad's Giggle Fest and Baisakhi Mela draws enthusiastic crowd with cultural extravaganza

HYDERABAD: The inaugural edition of The Giggle Fest and Baisakhi Mela, organised by the Telangana Punjabi Sabha, proved to be a resounding success over the weekend. Drawing crowds from all corners of the city, the festival offered a plethora of entertainment options for attendees to revel in at the Hitex Exhibition Centre on April 21.
Upon stepping into the fest, guests were greeted by the infectious energy of vibrant bhangra performances, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of the dhol. The venue itself boasted a diverse array of stalls, offering everything from textiles and jewellery to accessories and footwear, ensuring a fulfilling shopping experience for all.
A dedicated section was set up to cater to the younger visitors, featuring a play zone equipped with an assortment of engaging games and screenings of beloved cartoon movies. As attendees explored further, they encountered themed selfie booths, each offering a unique backdrop for capturing memorable moments. The ‘Friends’ theme, complete with a cozy sofa, emerged as a favourite among visitors. Additionally, a nostalgic display of electronics from the 90s delighted those looking to reminisce about the past.
The highlight of the event, undoubtedly, was the lively pet show, where proud owners showcased their furry companions in various costumes and competed for coveted titles.
Not to be overlooked, the food and beverage stalls dotted throughout the venue were a gastronomic delight, offering a wide array of delectable treats to tantalise taste buds. The one-day extravaganza was a celebration of fun, joy, and communal spirit, leaving attendees with cherished memories and a longing for more.