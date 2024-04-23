Meet Bros electrify Hyderabad with 'Baisakhi beats' at the Giggle Fest

HYDERABAD: Amidst an electrifying evening, with the crowd roaring and revelling at The Giggle Fest - Baisakhi Mela, the performance of star singers Meet Bros Manmeet and Harmeet was nothing short of a sensational concert. Renowned for hits like “Chittiyaan Kalayaan,” “Main Tera Boyfriend,” and “Cham Cham,” among others, the duo graced Hyderabad’s Hitex Grounds for the Baisakhi celebrations, invited by the Telangana Punjabi Sabha.

Before taking the stage, CE had a quick chat with Harmeet Meet, one half of the dynamic duo. When asked about their impression of Hyderabad, Harmeet exclaimed, “Hyderabad is pure fire! The energy here is reminiscent of South movies — explosive and vibrant. The crowd’s enthusiasm is unparalleled; they showered us with so much love and passion. It’s incredible how they dive into things headfirst, fueled by sheer passion. The love and energy from the folks here, especially from Paaji of Telangana Punjabi Sabha, are simply amazing. Tonight, we’re witnessing a musical explosion, it’s like a riot of joy on the dance floor!”

Taking the stage by storm, the duo delivered a plethora of chart-toppers, kicking off with hits like “Boss.” Reflecting on their performance, Harmeet shared, “We rocked the stage with our super hits like ‘Baby Doll,’ ‘Chittiya Kalaya,’ ‘Hangover,’ and all the Salman Khan favourites. We’re here to entertain, giving the audience exactly what they crave — pure entertainment with our blockbuster hits!”