Traffic diverted in Hyderabad for Hanuman Jayanti

HYDERABAD: Vehicular movement will be restricted and diverted across 44 points on Tuesday in view of Sri Hanuman Jayanthi Vijaya Yathra, the Hyderabad traffic police informed through a public advisory.

The 12-km procession will begin at 11:30 am from Gowliguda Ram Mandir and conclude at Hanuman Mandir in Tadbund at around 8 pm

The main procession will start from Gowliguda Ram Mandir through Putlibowli X Roads, Sultan Bazar X Roads, Kachiguda X Roads, Ashok Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Kavadiguda, Paradise X Roads and reach Hanuman temple in Tadbund.

Meanwhile, another procession will start from Karmanghat Hanuman temple and proceed towards Champapet, IS Sadan, Saidabad Y Junction, Shankeshwar Bazar, Saroor Nagar Tank, Dilsukhnagar, Malakpet, Chanderghat X Roads and join the main procession at DM&HS women’s junction.

Suggested routes

To avoid traffic congestion, the police officials suggested alternative travel routes to commuters between 9 am and 7 pm.

Commuters travelling from Lakdikapool towards Dilsukhnagar or South via Koti and Chaderghat between 9 am and 2 pm, are advised to travel via Basheerbagh, Old MLA quarters, Himayathnagar Y Junction, Narayanguda flyover and Chaderghat causeway.

Meanwhile, travellers coming from Dilsukhnagar towards Mehdipatnam are suggested to take LB Nagar-Uppal-Tarnaka-Secunderabad route or LB Nagar-Chandrayangutta-Aramghar-Attapur-Mehdipatnam route.

All commuters travelling from Lakdikapool towards Secunderabad station or Uppal are advised to take the VV Statue-Somajiguda-Greenlands-Begumpet flyover-Prakash Nagar flyover-Paradise flyover route.

Diversion points in city: