Tree falls, hits power supply for three hours

HYDERABAD: A tree in Radhe Nagar government school in Shaikpet, within the Hyderabad Central Zone, fell due to strong winds on Monday around 9pm. Two 11 kv poles and the entire structure was damaged, resulting in a power cut in the area. The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) team rushed to the spot and managed to restore power later on Monday night.

“Initially, the GHMC’s EV&DM department cleared the fallen tree. Later, nearly 15 workers from TSSPDCL were on-site, working to restore the power supply,” said S Shanmuga Reddy, Assistant Engineer (Operations) of Shaikpet.