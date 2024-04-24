Hyderabad designer Vaishali Agarwal bridges the old and new with 'Chitralekhanam' saree collection

HYDERABAD: Sarees have been an integral part of our cultural heritage and traditions. As various styles evolve, we eagerly embrace the latest trends. Recently, designer Vaishali Agarwal unveiled “Chitralekhanam,” a collection from Kaalii, blending contemporary flair with the timeless allure of handloom. Vaishali graciously shared insights into her design process, ensuring the essence of tradition remained woven into her creations. CE delves into her journey and explores the intricacies of her collection.

Tell us about your journey as a designer.

My journey began almost two decades ago, when my daughter was just a toddler. It’s a story that spans many years. Initially, I delved into designing children’s clothing, crafting numerous garments for her. Encouragement from others prompted me to consider starting my own brand. As my daughter grew, so did my brand. I gradually transitioned into designing bridal lehengas and couture wear, predominantly focusing on intricate embroidery. With growing popularity as a wedding wear brand, we ventured into curating sarees. Regular trips to Banaras and Kanchi allowed me to handpick sarees for our collection. For the past eight years, we’ve been meticulously selecting and selling sarees.

However, we eventually felt the urge to delve into designing Kanjeevaram sarees. This transition posed a significant challenge, as designing on the loom differs greatly from embroidery. It’s navigating through a grey area, where the outcome often surprises you. Unlike embroidery, you can’t rely on samples; instead, you’re essentially exploring uncharted territory. Despite the challenges, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Tell us about the new collection.

We’ve embraced two distinct concepts for our latest collection. For our Banarasi line, we’ve infused abundant lotus and floral motifs, incorporating vibrant multi-colour palettes. These designs are meticulously woven with meena on soft iktara fabric, ensuring both comfort and elegance. Meanwhile, our Kanchivaram collection draws inspiration from the revered Koleshwar Temple, featuring motifs like deer, yali, and lion, traditionally associated with Kanchivaram sarees. This marks our inaugural venture into selling a weave, and we’ve spared no effort to make it extraordinary.

Our photo shoot was conceptualised around “Bapu Bomma,” the artist, with every element meticulously styled to complement the theme. We even created the paintings in-house and enlisted the renowned dancer Sandhya Raju as our muse. The entire endeavour seamlessly fell into place, with our photographers capturing the essence of the sarees beautifully, even amidst the tranquil setting under the mango tree.