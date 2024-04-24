Hyderabad man faces verbal abuse and threats, lodges complaint

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old man lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police alleging that he was verbally abused by a group of men while he was trying to prevent the vandalisation of another person’s house, apart from being subjected to stone pelting and threatened using a knife.

According to the complaint, Neelam Ramesh intervened in a conflict between a group led by one Prashant and a trans person. The men were pelting stones towards the house where the latter lived. After he confronted the group, Ramesh became a target for the accused, who launched stones in his direction.

The next day, the confrontation escalated further when Ramesh once again attempted to intervene. This time, he alleged that the attackers threatened him with a knife.

The police are tracking the accused and their aides.