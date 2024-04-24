Understanding pneumonia & Parkinson’s disease

HYDERABAD: While some diseases stem from unseen bacteria and viruses, others arise from inherent disorders or environmental factors. Regardless, understanding these diseases is crucial for prevention. In an exclusive conversation with Dr Gopi Arrolla, Consultant Pulmonologist, and Dr Ramesh Chepuru, DM, Neurologist, Chairman & Managing Director of RNC Hospital, CE got insights on pneumonia and Parkinson’s Disease.

Low income countries more affected

Pneumonia, particularly prevalent in low-income countries with high infant mortality rates, poses a significant threat. Dr Gopi Arrolla explained that pneumonia, an infection of lung tissue, impedes breathing due to fluid and pus accumulation. It commonly affects extreme age groups, such as children under five and the elderly above 65. Various causes, including contagious bacteria and viruses, contribute to pneumonia. However, rare causes like fungi are non-contagious. Symptoms include high fever, cough, chest pain, and shortness of breath, with severe cases leading to systemic infections like sepsis. Diagnosis involves chest X-rays, and treatment may require ICU admission for severe cases.