5 drunk NRIs held for crashing Benz into transformer in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Police on Wednesday arrested five NRIs, including a German native, after they crashed their Benz car into a transformer in an inebriated state. The police are also considering taking action against the bar where all the accused had been drinking until 3 am before the accident.

The accused have been identified as Ethen Venkatesh, Avinash Chalasani, Sasha, Maximilian Henry Radinger and Sai Priyatham Kasam.

Nobody suffered injuries in the accident, but the driver, Venkat, had a BAC (Blood Alcohol Content) of 360, and the other occupants in the car were also identified as drunk, said the police. They were all arrested and remanded.

Avinash Chalasani, who was working in an MNC invited his friends to the wedding of his brother on Sunday. Venkat, Sasha, Henry, and Priyatham arrived on 20 April and stayed in hotels.

On Tuesday night, Avinash, along with four others, headed out for drinks in his father’s Benz car. They went to Cara Cara Cocktail Bar in Jubilee Hills and drank until 2:45 am. While heading back to their hotel, Venkat was behind the wheel. Venkat who reportedly was not familiar with Indian roads lost control and crashed into the transformer.

Cases have been booked under IPC Section 308 for rash driving, 279 for attempt to commit culpable homicide, 336 for endangering life and The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 (PDPP) Act.