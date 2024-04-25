Dancing to glory

HYDERABAD: From an individual who never envisioned himself dancing, Tushar Shetty has ascended to become a luminary in the dance industry. He has choreographed for esteemed reality shows like Super Dancer and India’s Best Dancer, and also graced the screen as the host of India’s premier reality show, Dance+ Pro. His acclaim and fanbase have burgeoned exponentially. Concurrent with his reality show endeavors, Tushar has collaborated with top-tier choreographers in Bollywood. Recently Tushar Shetty was invited to Hyderabad to conduct a workshop hosted by the Aniketh Dance Art Institute. The event garnered participation from over 50 enthusiasts, rendering it a resounding success.
Reflecting on his experience teaching in Hyderabad, Tushar remarked, “It was a fantastic experience, particularly owing to the incredible energy the participants exuded. Such exuberance is a rarity in classes nowadays. For me, it was undeniably a memorable time.” He extended his gratitude to Aniketh, the event organizer, for the invitation, and commended the team for ensuring a seamless event. When queried about the benefits participants learned from the session, Aniketh asserted, “He’s a luminary in the field. He has instructed Bollywood luminaries like Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, and is currently assisting Farah Khan. He is an authentic artist, and workshops like these, where artists impart their knowledge, are invaluable for aspiring dancers’ growth.”
Reflecting on his journey in dance, he recounted, “I was perhaps the least adept dancer when I embarked on this path. I felt clumsier than ever. I can vividly recall my initial dance class. It took me a considerable two to three months to grasp just one choreography, requiring an immense amount of dedication.” However, through relentless practice and self-training, he eventually found his rhythm. He remarked, “That’s when I truly connected with dance. The rest, as they say, is history. Considering I never harboured aspirations to dance, I dare say I’ve fared rather well.” The transformation from novice to virtuoso is a testament to the countless hours of practice, unwavering determination, and copious perspiration.
Tushar Shetty specialises in the hip-hop genre. In the nascent stages of his dance voyage, he found fascination in backflips and power moves, inadvertently delving into this specialised dance style. “As I delved deeper, immersing myself in videos, meeting fellow dancers, attending events, and engaging with the dance community, I gradually realised that these elements comprised breakdancing, the foundational form of hip-hop dance. More than me seeking out hip-hop, it seemed to have found me, unplanned. I simply absorbed whatever came my way,” he shared in an interview with CE.
Presently, Tushar is collaborating with one of Bollywood’s leading choreographers on a remake of a classic Govinda song, slated for imminent release.