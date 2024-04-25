Dancing to glory

HYDERABAD: From an individual who never envisioned himself dancing, Tushar Shetty has ascended to become a luminary in the dance industry. He has choreographed for esteemed reality shows like Super Dancer and India’s Best Dancer, and also graced the screen as the host of India’s premier reality show, Dance+ Pro. His acclaim and fanbase have burgeoned exponentially. Concurrent with his reality show endeavors, Tushar has collaborated with top-tier choreographers in Bollywood. Recently Tushar Shetty was invited to Hyderabad to conduct a workshop hosted by the Aniketh Dance Art Institute. The event garnered participation from over 50 enthusiasts, rendering it a resounding success.

Reflecting on his experience teaching in Hyderabad, Tushar remarked, “It was a fantastic experience, particularly owing to the incredible energy the participants exuded. Such exuberance is a rarity in classes nowadays. For me, it was undeniably a memorable time.” He extended his gratitude to Aniketh, the event organizer, for the invitation, and commended the team for ensuring a seamless event. When queried about the benefits participants learned from the session, Aniketh asserted, “He’s a luminary in the field. He has instructed Bollywood luminaries like Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, and is currently assisting Farah Khan. He is an authentic artist, and workshops like these, where artists impart their knowledge, are invaluable for aspiring dancers’ growth.”