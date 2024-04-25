Oakwood Residence Kapil Hyderabad: Pet paradise

HYDERABAD: Pet-friendly stays have become a burgeoning trend, alleviating the concerns of pet owners when embarking on vacations. The anxiety over pet care diminishes as select accommodations cater to the needs of both human and furry companions. In Hyderabad, Oakwood Residence Kapil Hyderabad stands out for its commitment to facilitating such stays, offering a haven for pets and their owners.

Upon discovering this pet-friendly haven, we reached out to prominent pet influencers who have experienced this hospitality firsthand. Parth Pratim and Priti Singh, accompanied by their beloved pet Pablo, shared their enthusiasm about their stay. As renowned figures in the pet community, they were delighted to recount their delightful experience. “The experience has been remarkable,” expressed Parth.

“We celebrated Pablo’s birthday here, and the staff went above and beyond to make it special. From cake, decorations to a personalised hamper, every detail was thoughtfully arranged. The duplex flat provided ample space and amenities, ensuring both our comfort and Pablo’s enjoyment. Unlike other five-star properties with restrictive policies, this place is incredibly accommodating for pets. With the exception of the restaurant, which is understandable for hygiene reasons, Pablo had free rein. The dining service, in particular, impressed us; they deliver customised meals for our dog right to our room.”