Oakwood Residence Kapil Hyderabad: Pet paradise

HYDERABAD: Pet-friendly stays have become a burgeoning trend, alleviating the concerns of pet owners when embarking on vacations. The anxiety over pet care diminishes as select accommodations cater to the needs of both human and furry companions. In Hyderabad, Oakwood Residence Kapil Hyderabad stands out for its commitment to facilitating such stays, offering a haven for pets and their owners.
Upon discovering this pet-friendly haven, we reached out to prominent pet influencers who have experienced this hospitality firsthand. Parth Pratim and Priti Singh, accompanied by their beloved pet Pablo, shared their enthusiasm about their stay. As renowned figures in the pet community, they were delighted to recount their delightful experience. “The experience has been remarkable,” expressed Parth.
“We celebrated Pablo’s birthday here, and the staff went above and beyond to make it special. From cake, decorations to a personalised hamper, every detail was thoughtfully arranged. The duplex flat provided ample space and amenities, ensuring both our comfort and Pablo’s enjoyment. Unlike other five-star properties with restrictive policies, this place is incredibly accommodating for pets. With the exception of the restaurant, which is understandable for hygiene reasons, Pablo had free rein. The dining service, in particular, impressed us; they deliver customised meals for our dog right to our room.”
Reflecting on other appealing aspects of their stay, Parth emphasised the genuinely pet-friendly environment. “Many places claim to be pet-friendly, but they don’t always uphold that promise. Here, the staff not only accepts pets but embraces them wholeheartedly. We celebrated Pablo’s birthday with the entire staff, which speaks volumes about their attitude towards pets. It’s rare to find such a welcoming atmosphere. They’ve clearly trained their staff to interact with pets, which makes all the difference. We would highly recommend this place to fellow pet owners; it’s a haven for both pets and humans alike.”
In addition to the guests’ perspective, we spoke with Hoshang Garivala, Country General Manager at Ascott India, who shed light on the concept of pet-friendly stays. “Our commitment to being pet-friendly goes beyond mere accommodation. We aim to create an environment where pets are not just accepted but embraced as cherished members of our hospitality family. From the moment guests and their furry companions arrive, they’re greeted with warmth and genuine care, ensuring an exceptional experience throughout their stay.”
With such glowing reviews and a commitment to inclusivity, there’s no reason to hesitate. If you’re considering a getaway with your pet, Oakwood Residence Kapil Hyderabad beckons with open arms, promising a truly unforgettable experience for both you and your furry friend.