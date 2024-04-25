Pageant chronicles

HYDERABAD: Beauty pageants have long provided a platform for the most talented individuals to showcase their abilities. Recently, Mrs India took place in Delhi, culminating in Ratna Mehera being awarded the prestigious title of Classic Mrs India 2024 among 30 finalists. To delve deeper into her journey, we had an exclusive one-on-one conversation with her.

Tell us about your journey thus far.

This platform is specifically for married women, with marriage being the sole eligibility criterion — no restrictions based on height, weight, or other superficial attributes. In 2023, I participated in Mrs India Telangana, spearheaded by Mamata Trivedi, the regional director who initiated this avenue for married women. Following rigorous grooming sessions, I was crowned Mrs India Telangana in September 2023, subsequently representing Telangana on the national stage.

How did you prepare yourself for this pageant?

Weekly grooming sessions provided by the Regional Director played a pivotal role in shaping our journey. After clinching the Mrs India Telangana title in 2023, my aim was to represent our state nationally. The finale took place in March, featuring several rounds including the national costume round, where I conveyed a message representing our nation.

Could you elaborate on the various rounds of the pageant?

The national costume round allowed us to convey a message about our nation through our attire. I chose to represent “Swasth Bharat Kushal Bharath”— emphasising a healthy nation as a virtuous one. Other rounds included the talent segment. Out of 20 finalists, 10 proceeded to the final round where we were each asked a question. The best response determined the title winner.