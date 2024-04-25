Unlocking young minds

HYDERABAD: In 2024, children’s literature continues to evolve with new trends and themes that reflect the changing interests and needs of young readers. As per Mohan Pattipaka, Assistant Editor, Telugu, National Book Trust, “The last six to seven years have been revolutionary for children’s literature. Over 600 children’s books have been published in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi and Bengali. Interestingly, most of them are written by children themselves.”

The themes children choose to write about aren’t limited to their lives at home or school but also deal with serious issues such as parental divorce. Last year, Hyderabad-based, 13-year-old Saira Kashigai discussed such a theme in her book ‘Butterfly’, published by Anvekshiki.

Books that deal with diversity and inclusion are also equally popular, including protagonists from various cultural backgrounds, ethnicities, genders, and abilities. “Books that help generate awareness among children about fundamental rights, children’s rights, gender identities, equality, personal body and sexuality are also becoming increasingly popular,” Mohan Pattipaku added.

Let them fall in love

As storytelling formats change with the entry of the visual medium, books also have to keep up with such trends and enhance the size and expression of the pictures they use in their books. “For preschool and primary school children, picture books have always been a necessity. Since we focus on teaching Telugu with the help of such books, we also have older kids engaging with them,” said K Suresh from Manchi Pustakam. It is not the age, but exposure that matters.

However, for him, these trends come and go. What sustains a continued interest in books is a persistent effort to cultivate a love for reading among children. “We have always believed that children should choose books themselves and they rarely get an opportunity to do so. Our collection of books is very distinct. Storybooks that are funny and full of playful elements, are significant in developing an interest in books among children, rather than moral stories.”