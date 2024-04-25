World-famous state museum?

HYDERABAD: Situated within the expansive ‘Bagh-e-Aam’, an 87-year-old building serves as the state archaeology museum. Featuring Nizamesque domes and arches, the facade of the building bears a rusted iron signboard with the name ‘Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy State Museum’ while the plaque outside displays several missing letters.

In 1937, when the last Nizam had his silver jubilee celebrations, around 20 buildings were built in Hyderabad State, one of them being the present State Central Library. A museum was built to house a vast collection of historical artefacts collected from across the state.

Besides the beautiful architecture of the building, the museum boasts a collection comprising about 93 stone sculptures and other items, dating from Satavahana to the Vijayanagara. Two ‘mandapas’ or four-pillared structures belonging to the Kakatiya and Vijayanagara eras were also brought in from Warangal and placed inside the courtyard. The mandapas, built in basalt stone but now mixed with concrete for support, display iconography similar to that in Ramappa temple. A massive wooden chariot, several veergals or hero stones, and French and Nizam-era iron cannons are all displayed out in the open, exposed to weather conditions.