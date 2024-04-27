10th plus too much

HYDERABAD: It’s that time of year when 10th standard exams have just finished. A kid has just completed a 12-year journey of going to school with four books for each subject. He or she will never have to cover books that already have a cover and can finally say goodbye to their uniform, beginning to dress like their favourite celebrity.

If I were the education minister, I would give everyone a one-year mandatory break before joining any course. But for now, my powers are limited to this column.

Here are the options that life offers you after the 10th standard:

The first option is the deadliest. If any kids are reading this, RUN — as far away as possible, because if your father enrolls you in the “Hitler-Mussolini College” (better known as Narayana-Chaitanya College of Torture Chambers), your life is over.

The college salesman, who is also a lecturer, ex-student, and IIT reject, will promise your father that this 8am-to-8pm course will guarantee entry into IIT. The course is expensive, but the cost can be recovered with a dowry once your kid has the prestigious IIT tag.

The only thing you will learn here is how to bear pain, just in case you end up in an abusive relationship or as a protester at India Gate. Also, there is zero chance of mingling with the opposite sex because they have separate lunch breaks for boys and girls.

The second option is the one that is closest to how life is portrayed in the movies after the 10th standard.