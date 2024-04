HYDERABAD: The clinking ghungroos, the jingling bangles, the glittering jewellery, the picturesque makeup, the classy saree, the elegant movements, the tapping of feet, the twists and turns, the jumps and rolls — all to the rhythm of a mesmerising piece of music—it’s an enchanting world of dance.

Manjula Ramaswamy, recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards, states, “Dance in Indian festivals becomes a beautiful confluence of spiritual devotion, artistic expression, and a celebration of shared heritage. It’s a testament to the rich cultural tapestry of India.” Dance is an intrinsic part of Indian celebrations, especially during the festive seasons. It is rooted in every culture across diverse India.

These classical dances, having originated from temples and their rituals, continue to be integral parts of temple ceremonies. Renowned Kathak artist Sanjay Kumar Joshi shares, “There were special dances performed at festivals, suited to the occasion. It was for the gathering of the people, fostering understanding between them.” Apart from being a religious practice, dance recitals were also aimed at building community bonds.

The customs and traditions of performing dance for religious purposes date back to the Indus Valley Civilisation and beyond. It began with spontaneous movements accompanied by natural, unique music or folk styles of offerings. Over time, this evolved into the present-day classical dances. Adding to this, Manjula says, “Natyashastra, for instance, elucidates various dance forms, theatrical aspects, and the significance of dance in various rituals.”