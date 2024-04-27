Experience the excellence

HYDERABAD: It all started from a boutique 60-seater coffee shop in Madhapur in 2019 — the dream to focus on premium coffee and dining experiences for Roast. From successful expansion of the original site to Roast 24x7 in Gachibowli with 200 seating capacity, and now to a new flagship outlet in Banjara Hills with 500+ seating capacity spread across 47,000 sqft with four floors — it has indeed been a dream journey.

Hyderabad got its newest coffee place in Roast Coffee Culinary Xperience, popularly known as Roast CCX, founded by Hanumanth Rao, Vivek Reddy Pitta, Nanda Madhavaram, Praneet Reddy Chinna. Not only the place boasts a sprawling space to enjoy your tryst with coffee and food, it has a private screening room, a coffee room for those who want to learn more about coffee and finally a mini private restaurant set-up where one can hire a chef of one’s choice and have an exclusive intimate party.

For all those who are hooked to social media, there’s plenty of insta worthy spots — delectable display of the dessert section or the gigantic 20-foot-tall Loring S70 Peregrine roaster which can roast around 70 kg of coffee beans. Interestingly, it is India’s first S70. The S70 can roast up to 70 kgs of coffee per batch. Unlike a traditional drum roaster, Loring roasts coffee by recirculating hot air through a static drum rather than heating a rotating drum. The coffee counter is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment like pressure profiling espresso machines, dose-by-weight grinders, auto tampers, auto milk steamers, cold brew towers, nitro taps, pour steady and so on. They are planning to launch a retail website for a wide range of coffee products and a B2B model to supply coffee beans, bakery, and pastry products. On request, Roast also takes guests on a tour of its bakery on the first floor. Here, one can watch croissants being sheeted, dough for breads being kneaded and cakes getting their final look.