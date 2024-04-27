Exploring Nagaland’s culinary treasures

HYDERABAD: Nestled in the heart of Madhapur, amidst the hustle and bustle of urban life, lies a culinary gem that promises to transport you to the vibrant land of Nagaland. Axone — Modern North East Kitchen with its aromatic delights and authentic flavors—beckons food enthusiasts on a gastronomic journey through the rich cultural tapestry of Nagaland. The 34-seater Axone (pronounced as Akhuni) is the first restaurant in Hyderabad that serves exclusively Naga food, modern Naga cuisine to be precise and is owned by Kailash Lama who is also behind the 7 Sisters chain of restaurants in the city. For the uninitiated, Axone is named after an ingredient common to Naga cuisine, a fermented soybean paste which has a pungent smell.

Stepping into the restaurant, one is immediately greeted by the warm ambiance reminiscent of a Naga household. Adorned with traditional Naga artifacts and décor, the setting sets the stage for an immersive dining experience. From intricate Naga weaves adorning the walls to indigenous handicrafts displayed tastefully, every element reflects the essence of Naga heritage and hospitality. What truly sets Axone apart is its menu, carefully curated to showcase the diverse culinary landscape of Nagaland. Drawing inspiration from the myriad tribes that call Nagaland home, each dish is a culinary masterpiece, bursting with bold flavours and fresh ingredients.