Hyderabad: Rs 4L worth ganja chocolates seized, auto driver held

HYDERABAD: An auto driver possessing 1,000 ganja chocolates procured from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by Kanchanbagh police and Task Force sleuths. The accused turned out to be a consumer cum seller. Police seized Rs 4 lakh worth chocolates from the accused and remanded him. Meanwhile, police are trying to get a lead on the accused’s links in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources told TNIE that the accused — Mohammad Majid — also runs a pan house. He was addicted to ganja chocolates for a couple of years. In order to make easy money and for his personal consumption, he started ordering ganja chocolates online and received them through parcel.

Meanwhile, the cops are anticipating that there is likely a manufacturing unit of such chocolates in UP.

The chocolates are a mix of ganja powder, cardamom, and bhaang (extraction from ganja) and do not perish even for a year.

It can be recalled that there were cases registered in the city in which the source was reportedly from Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. Majid was restricted to selling these chocolates only among people in his inner circle. Majid would buy the chocolate for Rs 15 and sell it at a price of Rs 50.