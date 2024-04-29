Telangana: Cambodian cyber scam centre victim returns home

HYDERABAD: The 27-year-old man from Sircilla, who was recently rescued from a cyber fraud gang in Cambodia, safely returned to his residence on Sunday. He is likely to meet the top district police officials today to discuss his ordeal.

The victim, identified as Shiva Prasad, was trapped in a job fraud scam, where the accused persons convinced him that he would receive 950 dollars if he joined work as a software operator in Cambodia.

Believing the job offer to be true, Shiva travelled to Sihanoukville in Cambodia about two-and-a-half months ago. However, when he reached the city, his passport was seized and he was forced to work at a Chinese firm that commits cyber fraud on Indian nationals.

Speaking to Sircilla police, Shiva revealed that there are as many as 500 to 600 Indians trapped in the cyber fraud call centre. He also identified that there is one other victim from Jagtial.

At the call centre, Shiva and others were given Indian phone numbers to lure people into investing their money in lotteries, fake investment schemes and task-based activities.

When he denied to commit cyber fraud, he was shifted from one company to another and forced to abide the instructions.

On learning about the entire issue, Sircilla police alerted the Indian embassy there and the Cambodian police requesting quick action. The police said that other victims will be rescued soon.