Designing with heart: Embracing kindness in urban spaces and architecture

Offering examples of what a diverse and care-first design can look like, Ketharaj adds, “Designing a sustainable courtyard house in a farm, we think of people engaging and learning, having a sense of rejuvenation with exposure to greens. Generosity in our design philosophy extends beyond physical accessibility, by integrating green building practices, prioritising energy efficiency, renewable and vernacular building materials, and biophilic elements that connect people with nature. By reducing the ecological footprint, and making positive living environments, we contribute to the health and well-being of both present and future generations,” she says.

Highlighting that designing, at its, is transformative, Prreeya Jaiin, Vice President, of Orange Tree, said that it is not just about creating aesthetically pleasing products; but also ensuring that every aspect of design respects the well-being of people, the planet, and all living beings.

“In our ‘Flake’ collection, we put together some irregular shreds of fabric waste to make up a pattern in cold and warm hues, favouring contemporary combinations in interior spaces. We diverted up to 400m of fabric from landfills through this collection. Saving about 10 lakh litres of water which would have been used to produce fresh fabric, it also helped us generate about 600 man-hours of fair work for the artisans while creating this fabric,” she says, sharing pictures of a lamp they created with this fabric. Another example is a coffee table made from reclaimed wood mixed with acacia wood, from their Eco collection.

Adding to Jaiin’s idea of kind interiors, Shailja Patwari and Pallika Sreewastav from Design Democracy point out that buildings meant for people to spend a lot of time indoors must be well-ventilated, have a lot of natural light, clear pathways and good seating in the common areas, as lack of these might be very stressful and can make people want to leave the premises as quickly as possible.