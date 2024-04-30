In nature’s lap

HYDERABAD : In an era where environmental consciousness is paramount, the allure of eco-friendly resorts has never been stronger. These sanctuaries blend the luxuries of modern travel with a commitment to sustainability, offering guests an unforgettable experience that nourishes both the soul and the planet. Let’s embark on a journey into the heart of Arbor Road Estate located 50 km north of Hyderabad in Wargal, an eco-friendly resort, where harmony with nature is the ultimate luxury. “Imagine waking up to the symphony of birdsong, the gentle rustle of leaves, and the fresh scent of the forest, Arbor is carefully designed to minimise its environmental footprint while maximising immersion in nature’s beauty,” shares Kirti Karmarkar Anand, founder. Kirti along with her husband Anand Sundaram are the brains behind the initiative who with relentless efforts and several learnings along the way, has transformed a barren rocky parcel of 11 acre land in 2015 to a bustling bio diverse zone today. “We have seen an incredible transformation of our land over the past six years. It is ever so satisfying to revel in the marvels of nature, a new one presenting itself every single day. It has been a journey of learning to witness the dry, dusty, rocky land that once could support only cotton fields now thriving with green — wildflowers, weeds and grasses that have made this land their own and are in turn making it more fertile each day,” says Kirti.

Where design meets ecology

“At the heart of Arbor lies sustainable architecture. These structures are not just buildings; they are harmonious extensions of their surroundings. We are utilising locally-sourced materials, renewable energy sources like solar panels, and innovative design techniques to minimise our carbon footprint,” says Anand, adding, “It boasts of a man-made forest, fruit orchard, several themed gardens and an artificial water body made for rain water harvesting. The buildings are being constructed with mud blocks from our own soil compressed onsite. We planted a little more than 8,000 seedlings in less than one acre to create a dense forest which has become a biodiversity hotspot where over 55 species of birds such as Hornbill, Kingfisher, Peacock, Lapwing, Black-naped Ibis and many types of bees, bugs and butterflies have been spotted, identified and have made their homes.” As we stepped into the property, we were welcomed with well appointed spacious rooms, offering urban comforts in a rural setting. A limited 10 rooms across 11 acres ensures a high level of exclusivity. The indoors are maintained at a comfortable ambient temperature with state-of-the-art radiant underfloor cooling system and ducted air cooling. Each room has its own private sit-out which overlooks the infinity swimming pool, man-made lake and gardens. Also apart from the rooms, they have weather-proof glamping tents which offer a happy blend of adventure and comfort, each with ensuite bathrooms and a private balcony.