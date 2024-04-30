Inspiring civil engineers on and off the field

HYDERABAD : In the realm of AI, continuously updating skills to stay ahead of the curve is imperative across all professions. Recognising this need, the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers, Hyderabad, organised its 26th tech meeting under the guidance of Dr Eng Ar S P Anchuri at Tourism Plaza.

With a membership of approximately 700 professionals, the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers, Hyderabad, serves as a hub for diverse facets of civil engineering, fostering innovation inspired by both modern advancements and ancient architectural wisdom. Dr Eng Ar S P Anchuri, former chairperson of the association, led the recent tech meeting, focusing on “High-Performance Building Envelopes and Morphology.” This discussion explored the intricacies of integrating various elements to enhance building efficiency and performance, starting from fundamental concepts and tracing the evolution to the importance of architectural elements like vertical and horizontal lines, color, and texture.

Dr Anchuri emphasised the omnipresence and significance of civil engineering, stating, “Civil engineers shape the world.” He underscored the association’s role in bridging knowledge gaps within the field, advocating for integration and awareness among practitioners, designers, and specifiers. The Association of Consulting Civil Engineers strives to promote cohesion, awareness, and strength within the community, acknowledging the collaborative effort required from all stakeholders, particularly end-users and society at large.

Beyond professional development for consultants, the association also nurtures a student chapter, providing enriching sessions in numerous colleges to cultivate the next generation of civil engineers. Er S Mahender Reddy, chairman of the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers, highlighted the commitment to knowledge dissemination among aspiring engineers, emphasising monthly technical lectures delivered by practicing professionals to impart practical wisdom. The association’s student chapter engages students from institutions like Vasavi and Gokar Rajarangaraju, offering lectures on various subjects as part of its mission to empower budding engineers.

The tech meeting served as a platform for consultant civil engineers and participants from educational and tourism sectors to converge and exchange insights. The collaborative efforts of the Association of Consulting Engineers’ team, including Er Bheemrao Jaligama (Vice Chairman), Er C Ramesh (Secretary), Er V Ch Narmada (Treasurer), and Er A Kashiram (Immediate Past Chairman & General Committee Member), ensured a rewarding experience for all attendees, enriching the collective knowledge pool of civil engineering professionals and enthusiasts alike.