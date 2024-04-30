Sudhakar Chippa: Blending tradition and modernity in Hyderabad art scene

HYDERABAD: Art serves as a profound means of expression, with each stroke conveying myriad untold stories of the artist. Such is the case with Sudhakar Chippa’s artworks at the inaugural exhibition which was held at Hyderabad Quorum’s flagship art programme ‘Art Quotient’. As we delve into the pieces on display until May 31st, we also engage in conversation with Sudhakar about his curation process.
Reflecting on the exhibition and his works, Sudhakar shares, “I’ve been represented by Srishti Art Gallery, under the guidance of Lakshmi Nambair, for the past decade. These pieces encapsulate my experiences of both the city and my village, where my studio resides. They chronicle the rapid changes occurring in Hyderabad, illustrating my evolving perceptions over time. I feel the essence of the village fading away, and through my artwork, I aim to preserve and communicate my evolving experiences.”
Detailing the materials and methodology behind his creations at Quorum, Sudhakar explains, “I’ve employed a blend of wood and canvas. One piece depicts a milkman, reminiscent of my village where farmers would collect and distribute milk. I reminisce about those days, capturing my nostalgia on canvas.”
Regarding his choice of materials, Sudhakar elaborates, “As a printmaker, I relish experimentation with various mediums. I believe each material lends its unique character to the artwork. In this series, I’ve utilised wood, metal, and even terracotta, evoking an earthy connection to my agricultural roots. Incorporating terracotta, especially, resonates deeply with me, as it reconnects me with my soil and past agricultural endeavours.”
Recalling poignant moments during the creation process, Sudhakar shares, “One significant piece features an elephant on a large canvas. Centuries ago, elephants served as vital means of transportation. Today, their presence has dwindled, confined mostly to zoos. Similarly, horses, once ubiquitous, now adorn palaces as relics of the past. My art seeks to highlight this loss of connection with our animal counterparts.”
Observing the predominance of brown hues in his works, Sudhakar remarks, “My colour palette evolves with the mood and composition of each piece. I don’t confine myself to any single hue; rather, I adapt as per the requirements of the painting.”
Reflecting on his artistic inspirations, Sudhakar acknowledges, “I draw inspiration from various sources, including my mentors like Vaikuntam. It’s not merely their imagery but also their way of life that informs my work.”
Looking ahead, Sudhakar reveals his aspirations, saying, “I’m planning an exhibition in the USA, where I intend to showcase more of my terracotta creations. Following a positive reception in London, I’m eager to delve deeper into this medium, as it resonates strongly with audiences appreciative of such traditional craftsmanship.”