Sudhakar Chippa: Blending tradition and modernity in Hyderabad art scene

HYDERABAD: Art serves as a profound means of expression, with each stroke conveying myriad untold stories of the artist. Such is the case with Sudhakar Chippa’s artworks at the inaugural exhibition which was held at Hyderabad Quorum’s flagship art programme ‘Art Quotient’. As we delve into the pieces on display until May 31st, we also engage in conversation with Sudhakar about his curation process.

Reflecting on the exhibition and his works, Sudhakar shares, “I’ve been represented by Srishti Art Gallery, under the guidance of Lakshmi Nambair, for the past decade. These pieces encapsulate my experiences of both the city and my village, where my studio resides. They chronicle the rapid changes occurring in Hyderabad, illustrating my evolving perceptions over time. I feel the essence of the village fading away, and through my artwork, I aim to preserve and communicate my evolving experiences.”

Detailing the materials and methodology behind his creations at Quorum, Sudhakar explains, “I’ve employed a blend of wood and canvas. One piece depicts a milkman, reminiscent of my village where farmers would collect and distribute milk. I reminisce about those days, capturing my nostalgia on canvas.”

Regarding his choice of materials, Sudhakar elaborates, “As a printmaker, I relish experimentation with various mediums. I believe each material lends its unique character to the artwork. In this series, I’ve utilised wood, metal, and even terracotta, evoking an earthy connection to my agricultural roots. Incorporating terracotta, especially, resonates deeply with me, as it reconnects me with my soil and past agricultural endeavours.”