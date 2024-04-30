‘True empowerment stems from within,’ says YFLO chairperson Riddhi Jain

HYDERABAD: Youngsters find inspiration in young entrepreneurs, particularly when it comes to women, as they immerse themselves in creative and innovative pursuits. In the realm of young women entrepreneurs, Riddhi Jain, the newly sworn-in YFLO chairperson for the 2024-25 term, is dedicated to empowering aspiring female leaders. CE delves into what drives her passion.
Reflecting on her journey within YFLO, she remarks, “Over the past four years, I’ve experienced remarkable growth. I began as a committee member, then served as secretary, treasurer, Vice Chairperson, and now as Chairperson. It’s been an upward trajectory of learning and leadership.”
Engaging with diverse individuals across sectors through YFLO has been enriching for Riddhi. She notes, “Encountering speakers with transformative stories at FICC has been truly inspiring. Beyond YFLO, I’m involved in directing Nanesh Automotives and Autofin, alongside operating a design studio providing e-learning services for schools and publishers. I also lead initiatives for children on weekends. My schedule is bustling.”
Drawing from her personal journey and her commitment to inspiring others, Riddhi shares, “Women have always played a pivotal role in my life, with my mother being a constant source of motivation. Engaging with women-centric platforms like FICCI has been instrumental. I believe in the importance of empowering women to achieve their full potential.”
When asked about her sources of inspiration, she credits her parents. “My mother instilled in me the importance of participation, urging me to immerse myself in every opportunity. Meanwhile, my father taught me the value of asking questions, as they pave the path to knowledge. They are my guiding lights.”
For Jain, empowerment translates to self-belief. “True empowerment stems from within. When you believe in yourself, you empower others,” she asserts.
Regarding her plans for workshops and sessions during her tenure, Riddhi outlines, “I aim for a balanced approach, with 40% focused on workshops, another 40% on grassroots initiatives, and the remaining 20% on informational talks and events.”
As a former national hockey player, Jain is passionate about promoting sports and breaking stereotypes. “My inaugural event centers on challenging stereotypes in sports, addressing issues like drug abuse and sexuality, and advocating for women’s empowerment in athletics. It’s crucial, especially for women from middle and upper-class backgrounds, to receive support in sports,” she explains.
Additionally, Riddhi has partnered with Google to empower women entrepreneurs. “Through the Google Spark programme, we’ll train 120 women and promote startup companies. We’re also conducting storytelling workshops, collaborating with TedX licensee Viiveck Verma, and teaming up with IIM to empower women in marketing with design thinking skills. This year, we’re integrating AI and VR technology into our workshops, fostering engaging experiences for our members,” she shares enthusiastically.