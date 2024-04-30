‘True empowerment stems from within,’ says YFLO chairperson Riddhi Jain

HYDERABAD: Youngsters find inspiration in young entrepreneurs, particularly when it comes to women, as they immerse themselves in creative and innovative pursuits. In the realm of young women entrepreneurs, Riddhi Jain, the newly sworn-in YFLO chairperson for the 2024-25 term, is dedicated to empowering aspiring female leaders. CE delves into what drives her passion.

Reflecting on her journey within YFLO, she remarks, “Over the past four years, I’ve experienced remarkable growth. I began as a committee member, then served as secretary, treasurer, Vice Chairperson, and now as Chairperson. It’s been an upward trajectory of learning and leadership.”

Engaging with diverse individuals across sectors through YFLO has been enriching for Riddhi. She notes, “Encountering speakers with transformative stories at FICC has been truly inspiring. Beyond YFLO, I’m involved in directing Nanesh Automotives and Autofin, alongside operating a design studio providing e-learning services for schools and publishers. I also lead initiatives for children on weekends. My schedule is bustling.”

Drawing from her personal journey and her commitment to inspiring others, Riddhi shares, “Women have always played a pivotal role in my life, with my mother being a constant source of motivation. Engaging with women-centric platforms like FICCI has been instrumental. I believe in the importance of empowering women to achieve their full potential.”