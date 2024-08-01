Artist Ramani Mylavarapu’s ‘Voices of Waves’ captures life of fisherfolk through photo performance art

HYDERABAD: Replicas of boats and fishing nets encapsulated the beach atmosphere at the Chitramayee State Gallery, where the audience, dressed in blues and sea greens, added to the charm. The huge photographs, part of ‘Voices of Waves’, the latest photo performance on fisherfolk’s life by Ramani Mylavarapu, curated by Anand Gadapa, came alive in this wonderful seashore setting.
Documenting the lives of fishermen through community art, Ramani beautifully captured the essence of their daily lives. For the past two years, she has been traveling with them to understand the in-depth problems of the fisherfolk. Her exploration of Uppada Beach near Kakinada is deeply interlinked with her childhood. “I was born and brought up in Kakinada. I used to pass by these fishermen’s villages frequently, where I developed a natural attachment to them. I frequently work on women’s issues and the migration of farmers, using art to highlight some of these contemporary issues. When I created this series, it brought back all my childhood memories,” says Ramani.
Apart from being an artist, Ramani is also a photographer and fashion designer. “So ‘Voices of Waves’ is essentially a photo performance art. I did about 10 percent editing, mainly adjusting the background and lighting to enhance the sky. There was no need for extensive painting or touch-ups, as the photographs already conveyed the intended message perfectly.”
Though the exhibition ‘Voices of Waves’ displayed only a small glimpse of her exploration, there’s a lot more to the story. When she delved into the lives of these fisherwomen, she observed that they were unhappy because their husbands were attracted to alcohol, leading to abuse. “In order to bring awareness, I asked them to bring empty bottles to the seashore and created an installation of a skull from them. Afterward, I asked them to take an oath around it. While some refused, others did, so I left the installation at the seashore as a reminder,” she explains.
Another project involved children. “My cousin has been running a school in my native place for the last 25 years. Whenever I visit, I volunteer to teach art, as I have a Master’s in painting. I am very close to the children and enjoy interacting with them. This time I took these children to nature, bringing them to the same village and seashore where I revisited my childhood games and played outdoor activities with them. Nowadays, many kids are accustomed to cell phones and TVs, which limits their physical activity. At the seashore, we built sandcastles, played games, and created waves together. This is a community art project that involves the community, especially children, fisherwomen, and fishermen,” says the artist.
“It’s a great experience working with them, especially compared to sitting in my studio and painting. I enjoy creating abstract and glamorous paintings, but I don’t want to limit myself to a canvas and studio. I want to go outdoors and explore. For instance, last time, I went to Araku Valley and worked with the tribes for four to five days, staying there and immersing myself in their world,” she concluded.