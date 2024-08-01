Artist Ramani Mylavarapu’s ‘Voices of Waves’ captures life of fisherfolk through photo performance art

HYDERABAD: Replicas of boats and fishing nets encapsulated the beach atmosphere at the Chitramayee State Gallery, where the audience, dressed in blues and sea greens, added to the charm. The huge photographs, part of ‘Voices of Waves’, the latest photo performance on fisherfolk’s life by Ramani Mylavarapu, curated by Anand Gadapa, came alive in this wonderful seashore setting.

Documenting the lives of fishermen through community art, Ramani beautifully captured the essence of their daily lives. For the past two years, she has been traveling with them to understand the in-depth problems of the fisherfolk. Her exploration of Uppada Beach near Kakinada is deeply interlinked with her childhood. “I was born and brought up in Kakinada. I used to pass by these fishermen’s villages frequently, where I developed a natural attachment to them. I frequently work on women’s issues and the migration of farmers, using art to highlight some of these contemporary issues. When I created this series, it brought back all my childhood memories,” says Ramani.

Apart from being an artist, Ramani is also a photographer and fashion designer. “So ‘Voices of Waves’ is essentially a photo performance art. I did about 10 percent editing, mainly adjusting the background and lighting to enhance the sky. There was no need for extensive painting or touch-ups, as the photographs already conveyed the intended message perfectly.”