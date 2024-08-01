City set to become ‘Maha Hyderabad’

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is all set to become “Maha Hyderabad”. The State Cabinet, which will meet on Thursday, is expected to approve the creation of a ‘unified single urban local body’ by extending GHMC’s jurisdiction to Outer Ring Road (ORR). The new entity, likely to be named “Hyderabad Greater City Corporation” (HGCC) will include several municipal corporations, municipalities and villages up to the ORR.

According to sources, the proposals prepared by the Telangana Municipal Administration department will be presented to the State Cabinet on August 1, 2024, and a draft bill will be introduced in the Legislative Assembly/Legislative Council on August 2, for consideration.

Since the team of elected bodies in Gram Panchayats has expired, the government plans to merge Gram Panchayats within ORR into neary municipal corporations or municipalities. Where such mergers are not feasible, new urban local bodies (ULBs) will be created for clusters of such Gram Panchayats. The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PRRD) department has been asked to de-notify the same.

The government aims to ensure uniform development and planned growth in Greater Hyderabad.