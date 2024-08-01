Dr Alekhya Punjala appointed chairperson of Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Academy

HYDERABAD: In a world where cultural identities are constantly evolving, Dr Alekhya Punjala stands as a guardian of tradition and a harbinger of artistic excellence. From being a student at the Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University to becoming its first woman registrar, Kuchipudi dance exponent Dr Alekhya Punjala is now the new chairperson of Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Academy. Her journey serves as an inspiration to dancers and art enthusiasts, reminding us of the timeless beauty and profound significance of Indian classical dance.

Excerpts

Tell us about your initial reaction when you heard that you are the next chairperson of Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Academy.

I was happy, definitely, because I’ve always been wanting to do something for the art and the artist. I’ve been in this field for the last several decades, and I know the scene, I know the artists, I understand what is needed. So, I thought once you are in a position, then you are better equipped to do something, right? I feel I’m really looking forward to doing something really positive for the field so that it’s not just temporary but something which can be put on the track for a longer period of time.

It has been a couple of weeks since you took up the responsibility. How has your experience been?

Right now it’s very heartwarming because people from across the fields are coming to see me and meet me and they’re expressing their happiness. I really don’t want to disappoint them in any way. There’s so much to be done. An artist can survive individually by himself or herself for some time but then after that, you need support systems to survive to really go forward with that same kind of energy and passion that you had several years ago and not think about survival. I look forward to putting Telangana on the cultural map of India.