Shanti Banaras reveals timeless Banarasi Zari collection at Hyderabad pop-up

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad recently played host to an awe-inspiring fashion spectacle as Shanti Banaras, a revered name in the Indian fashion industry, showcased their latest collection in a pop-up exhibition at Taj Krishna. Coming from a family of four generations that have worked with Indian crafts in the wholesale market, Khushi Shah founded the retail brand Shanti Banaras to bring light to the timeless craft of Banarasi Zari. A speciality of the ancient city of Varanasi, the craft of Banarasi Zari dates back to the 19th century.
Woven with real gold and silver, Banarasi Zari is almost like a piece of jewellery. Known for its impeccable craftsmanship and rich heritage, the label’s showcase was a celebration of tradition blended with contemporary elegance, captivating the audience at every turn. The designer label, renowned for preserving and promoting the rich textile heritage of Varanasi, showcased an array of sarees, lehengas, and contemporary fusion wear. Each piece reflected the meticulous craftsmanship and intricate detailing that Shanti Banaras is known for.
The colour palette ranged from vibrant jewel tones to soft pastels, catering to a diverse audience. Traditional motifs like paisleys, florals, and geometric patterns were intricately woven into the fabrics, creating a harmonious blend of old-world charm and modern aesthetics. CE speaks to Khushi about her love for sarees, showcasing her collection for the first time in the city, and more.
Tell us about your pop-up show in the city.
This is the first time we are organising this in Hyderabad. We’ve had the most amazing clients and met the most interesting people in Hyderabad. We’ve been planning this for the longest time but somehow things kept getting delayed. This year we decided to have a private exhibition that offers an experience similar to our store. Here, we’ve sourced our best Real Zari collection, with almost a hundred zari sarees. Apart from that, we also have hand-embroidered shawls and dupattas on display.
Do you have a new collection showcased here?
We do have a lehenga collection. There’s a campaign we did a few months back called The Line, which is an entirely geometrical take on Banarasi sarees. Our clients from the city have always preferred more traditional ones, so we wanted to offer them a modern collection as well. Hyderabad is the first destination where we showcased our new collection.
What makes Shanti Banaras different from others?
Our USP would be our hand embroidery. We intricately incorporate the concept of Pichwai into our designs, and our colour combinations are very interesting. Sometimes we play with traditional colours, but we also break the monotony with pastel tones.
According to you, what’s trending this upcoming wedding season?
The brides we interact with now are very sure of what they want, unlike the earlier generation. They’re not hesitant to pick up a real zari saree and invest that much money, which means people are understanding the tradition and the craftsmanship, which is very important and awe-inspiring.
Why did you choose to foray into traditional zari sarees and how has your journey been?
I have grown up with Banarasis and we have a legacy of almost 70 years. My forefather, grandfather, and everyone in my family were involved in the Banarasi business. Retail was a very small unit, but I have always seen the importance of sarees and interacted with weavers. I have a deep passion for sarees, and after I returned from college, I decided to take it to another level.
What does fashion mean to you?
Fashion is about how you look at certain art pieces and mould them in your own way, styling them yourself. Sarees, in particular, can be worn in so many different ways.
What’s your favourite drape?
I love experimenting with sarees. Sometimes I like wrapping my entire neck around the saree or doing a normal pallu, depending on my mood and the saree I’m wearing. If it’s a very light chiffon saree, I will just play around with the drape.
Do we see a store in Hyderabad soon?
Hopefully. We would love to have a store in Hyderabad in another one or two years.
Future projects.
We have lots of events and exhibitions planned, and we are launching a new collection.