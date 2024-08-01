Shanti Banaras reveals timeless Banarasi Zari collection at Hyderabad pop-up

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad recently played host to an awe-inspiring fashion spectacle as Shanti Banaras, a revered name in the Indian fashion industry, showcased their latest collection in a pop-up exhibition at Taj Krishna. Coming from a family of four generations that have worked with Indian crafts in the wholesale market, Khushi Shah founded the retail brand Shanti Banaras to bring light to the timeless craft of Banarasi Zari. A speciality of the ancient city of Varanasi, the craft of Banarasi Zari dates back to the 19th century.

Woven with real gold and silver, Banarasi Zari is almost like a piece of jewellery. Known for its impeccable craftsmanship and rich heritage, the label’s showcase was a celebration of tradition blended with contemporary elegance, captivating the audience at every turn. The designer label, renowned for preserving and promoting the rich textile heritage of Varanasi, showcased an array of sarees, lehengas, and contemporary fusion wear. Each piece reflected the meticulous craftsmanship and intricate detailing that Shanti Banaras is known for.

The colour palette ranged from vibrant jewel tones to soft pastels, catering to a diverse audience. Traditional motifs like paisleys, florals, and geometric patterns were intricately woven into the fabrics, creating a harmonious blend of old-world charm and modern aesthetics. CE speaks to Khushi about her love for sarees, showcasing her collection for the first time in the city, and more.

Tell us about your pop-up show in the city.

This is the first time we are organising this in Hyderabad. We’ve had the most amazing clients and met the most interesting people in Hyderabad. We’ve been planning this for the longest time but somehow things kept getting delayed. This year we decided to have a private exhibition that offers an experience similar to our store. Here, we’ve sourced our best Real Zari collection, with almost a hundred zari sarees. Apart from that, we also have hand-embroidered shawls and dupattas on display.