Hyderabad

Hyderabad airport to launch hidden disabilities sunflower programme

The ‘sunflower programme’ allows these passengers to discreetly communicate their needs and request assistance using a lanyard.
Hyderabad International Airport
Hyderabad International Airport(File Photo | Express)
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) announced on Thursday the launch of the hidden disabilities sunflower programme.

The initiative aims to enhance the travel experience for passengers with hidden disabilities, such as low vision, autism, dementia, intellectual disability or hearing loss. The ‘sunflower programme’ allows these passengers to discreetly communicate their needs and request assistance using a lanyard.

For more information about the program, passengers can visit the airport’s website or contact the Information Desk on the day of travel, where staff will assist with the digital form.

Hyderabad airport
Sunflower programme

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com