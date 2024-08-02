Hyderabad: Second suspect in Vanasthalipuram gangrape case arrested

HYDERABAD: A 33-year-old realtor, Munagala Shivaji Reddy, was apprehended by the Vanasthalipuram police on Thursday in connection with the gangrape of a software engineer. Shivaji had been absconding for two days, but search parties traced him to Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

While some sources said he has political affiliations, the police are yet to confirm such claims. On Monday night, the techie was allegedly raped by her childhood friend, Yadla Gowtham Reddy, and Shivaji at a bar. Gowtham had invited the survivor to the bar under the pretext of celebrating her new job. He reportedly forced her to drink four shots of vodka, and after she fell unconscious, he moved her to a hotel room where he allegedly raped her.

Shivaji was then called to the room and also purportedly raped her. Both accused fled when the survivor regained consciousness. The police arrested Gowtham on Tuesday and formed search parties to locate Shivaji. Both were produced before the court, and a case has been registered under Section 376D of the IPC for gangrape and relevant sections of the SC/ST (PoA) Act.