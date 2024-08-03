CM Revanth announces new OGH building in Goshamahal

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday announced the construction of a new building for Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Goshamahal.

Speaking in the state Assembly on Friday, the CM stated that the government would clear 30 acres of land in Goshamahal for the new OGH building in the next two to three weeks and the construction would begin shortly afterwards.

He was responding to a question from Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on the status of the old and new OGH buildings in Afzalgunj.

At present, the site houses old police headquarters, which will be demolished to allot the site for the OGH building construction. The decision on the status of the present 100-year-old old OGH building is pending in the high Court.