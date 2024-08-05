Cherlapally railway station revamp nears completion in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Under development at an estimated cost of Rs 430 crore, the revamp of the Cherlapally railway station is in its final stages and the works are expected to be completed within a few weeks, said South Central Railway (SCR) zone officials.

An SCR source told TNIE that the higher authorities, a few days ago, reported to the Ministry of Railways that the works were near completion. According to the officials, the railway terminal, situated on the eastern side of Hyderabad, is being developed with the latest infrastructure.

The officials added that the station will be able to handle 15 pairs of additional train services upon completion. It will be provided with 10 additional lines. Moreover, the redevelopment station will have four additional high-level platforms, while the existing five platforms have also been extended to accommodate full-length trains.

According to the officials, the eastern region of the city, which comprises LB Nagar, Uppal and Malkajgiri, has been witnessing rapid development as it is situated near the Outer Ring Road. The station, once built, is expected to facilitate commuting for people in these areas, they added.

“The station was identified for development as a terminal station, not only to reduce the congestion in other existing rail terminals in the twin city region but also to serve passengers in the eastern part of the city,” the source said.

Cherlapally will be the fifth terminal in the city after Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kacheguda and Lingampally railway stations.