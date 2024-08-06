Friends for life

Roll Rida, rapper

I believe that friendship is about being there for someone, no matter what. When your parents become your friends, it means two things: first, they have known you since childhood and will always strive to give you the best. Second, as friends, they not only offer suggestions for a better future but also always have your best interests at heart, being the most loving people in your life. For me, parents come first, even before friends. They always give the best advice and back you up unconditionally.

My best moments with my parents have been during the low times in my life. They were always there for me, never letting me down and constantly encouraging me to move forward. Unlike many kids who are scared of their parents, I have never felt that way. My parents never accepted failure and always pushed me forward. They made sure success never went to my head and failure never got to my heart. That is how I would describe our bond.

Hamsa Nandini, actress

I want to dedicate this to the women of my family, including my nieces, who are about 19-20 years old, and going up to my grandmother, who just turned 93 and whose birthday we are celebrating. The bond I share with the women in my family became even more significant after my mother passed away when I was 19 years old. I have always been close to my aunts, Kiran and Anjali, but after losing my mom, they became even more deeply rooted in my life. I can share absolutely anything with them.

We talk about everything under the sun, their advice is like gold, and they spoil me like crazy. Despite the miles between us, with each of us settled in different places, our girl gang knows how to have a blast. When I had cancer treatment, my cousin flew down from the US just to hang out with me, and it meant the world to me. We create such amazing memories, laugh until we cry, and support each other through everything. Distance just makes our reunions sweeter.

They are my tribe, my rock, and my favourite people to goof around with. I want to wish a very happy Friendship Day to my incredible family and the women of my family—they absolutely rock. Apart from my sisters, aunts, and grandmother, I have a close-knit rapport with my nieces, Ruhi and Gia. They are such incredible girls; one lives in America and one lives in Singapore. They just call to check on me, and they are always there for me. We have so much fun goofing around on calls. It is amazing to have this kind of relationship and I think it is very rare to find such a bond across different age groups. It is so much fun to have a wholesome experience with all of them.