From discipline to digital: How parenting has transformed over generations

HYDERABAD: Parenting has changed greatly over centuries, influenced by social developments, economic changes, and cultural transformations. Each era has moulded its own method for raising the following generation, from the Silent Generation’s structured ways to the challenges parents encounter in the digital age. The shift from a rigid, rule-based upbringing to a more flexible, technologically savvy parenting style reflects broader societal changes, such as adjustments in lifestyles, economic shifts, and evolving cultural norms. Every parent generation has faced a unique mix of possibilities and problems, and they have modified their approaches to fit the demands and expectations of their offspring.

CE talked with parents from three generations to understand their experiences and insights, offering a comparative look at how their values, practices, and challenges have transformed over time.

‘Finest parenting involves adjusting to changing priorities’

Ajay Varun, a retired teacher, shared, “My parents, who were members of the Silent Generation, taught me the importance of diligence, self-control, and discipline. My father, a sailor, instilled in us the values of respect and adaptation, while my mother was a severe disciplinarian and precise with our limited resources. As a parent of girls from Generation Z and Y, I can now observe a change in views and priorities. In contrast to my younger daughter, who takes her work more casually, my older daughter is a job hopper. It was difficult to juggle parenting responsibilities when my wife was in the Army, but I think the finest parenting involves adjusting to changing priorities.” Furthermore, Clara Xavier, a retired military nursing officer, advised, “My father, who was raised in a Catholic agricultural family, often stressed the value of having personal income and career aspirations. He urged me to nurture similar ideals in my own children and suggested that I continue to have faith in the designs of God. I try to teach them about spirituality and career aspirations.”