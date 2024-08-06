From discipline to digital: How parenting has transformed over generations

HYDERABAD: Parenting has changed greatly over centuries, influenced by social developments, economic changes, and cultural transformations. Each era has moulded its own method for raising the following generation, from the Silent Generation’s structured ways to the challenges parents encounter in the digital age. The shift from a rigid, rule-based upbringing to a more flexible, technologically savvy parenting style reflects broader societal changes, such as adjustments in lifestyles, economic shifts, and evolving cultural norms. Every parent generation has faced a unique mix of possibilities and problems, and they have modified their approaches to fit the demands and expectations of their offspring.
CE talked with parents from three generations to understand their experiences and insights, offering a comparative look at how their values, practices, and challenges have transformed over time.
‘Finest parenting involves adjusting to changing priorities’
Ajay Varun, a retired teacher, shared, “My parents, who were members of the Silent Generation, taught me the importance of diligence, self-control, and discipline. My father, a sailor, instilled in us the values of respect and adaptation, while my mother was a severe disciplinarian and precise with our limited resources. As a parent of girls from Generation Z and Y, I can now observe a change in views and priorities. In contrast to my younger daughter, who takes her work more casually, my older daughter is a job hopper. It was difficult to juggle parenting responsibilities when my wife was in the Army, but I think the finest parenting involves adjusting to changing priorities.” Furthermore, Clara Xavier, a retired military nursing officer, advised, “My father, who was raised in a Catholic agricultural family, often stressed the value of having personal income and career aspirations. He urged me to nurture similar ideals in my own children and suggested that I continue to have faith in the designs of God. I try to teach them about spirituality and career aspirations.”
‘Striking balance between offline and online is important’
Dr K Raja Ram, Associate Professor in the Department of Communication in English and Foreign Languages, shared, “It can be difficult to strike a balance between important offline interactions and digital and social media activities. Even though I originally supported the use of technology in educational settings, I have noticed a rising trend of social media and game addiction. I engage my kids in physical activities like swimming and cycling to help with this. I stress the value of family relationships and mental health awareness despite the gap with their interests in modern media. Bringing kids into the real world is essential for a well-rounded upbringing.”
‘Balancing technology with cautious supervision is neccesary’
A Nagraj, Associate Professor in the Department of English and Foreign Languages, shared, “Growing up with radio and television, the content we consumed was appropriate and well-regulated by a strict censor board. My Generation Alpha daughters now have a preference for youtube and mobile gadgets. My wife and I monitor app usage and impose strict parental controls to protect them. We also lock down adult content. We emphasise the necessity of balancing technology with cautious supervision, even if it is essential for their education and social integration. They can retain positive peer relationships and remain competitive in the classroom as a result. We overcome these obstacles as parents to ensure our children are not just tech-savvy but also well-rounded individuals.”
These stories reflect how parents everywhere are committed to giving their kids the best life possible, adjusting to the times while upholding the fundamental principles of love, support, and guidance. Parents continuously adapt their approaches to better meet their children’s needs, whether by managing the effects of technology, fostering career aspirations, or instilling discipline. These diverse experiences highlight the resilience and dedication of parents, ensuring that each new generation is prepared to confront the future with compassion and self-assurance.