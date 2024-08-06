Hyderabad's film clubs: A haven for cinephiles

HYDERABAD: Isn’t it fun to find like-minded people in a place where you can share, discuss, and enjoy your favourite films together? Film clubs are the best places for film enthusiasts, where they can be part of film screenings, movie launches, debates, and discussions. If you’re lucky enough, you might even meet your favourite artist there. What could be better than finding the perfect film club in your city that matches your taste and genre? Film clubs in Hyderabad have been delivering a variety of film genres for years to appeal to a wide range of audiences.

Moving Images

Moving Images was started by Aparajita Sinha, daughter of the renowned filmmaker Bimal Roy, and her friends on August 28, 2004. It was inaugurated by the renowned writer, poet, lyricist, and director Gulzar Saheb. “Our film club does not believe in screening run-of-the-mill films or commercial films. We screen successful Hollywood films, award-winning Hindi films directed by renowned directors of the 1940s and 1970s, and other Indian language films with subtitles,” shares Sanghamitra Malik, the current working president. From screening films every Children’s Day on November 14 for schoolchildren from orphanages, government and private schools, to hosting renowned film personalities like Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Subodh Bhave, and Ranjan Ghosh, Moving Images has been organising big and successful events in Hyderabad.

The Parallel Cinema Club (TPCC)

TPCC, Bengaluru inspired Umar Ali Khan, one of the founders of TPCC, Hyderabad, who moved from Bengaluru to Hyderabad last year, “to introduce the same film culture to Hyderabad,” as he found it lacking. This club started in March 2024 and screens movies that run ‘parallel’ to the mainstream. “The Parallel Cinema movement of Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak is a guiding light for us, and so we endeavor to showcase films that are off the beaten path, whose aesthetic decisions and subject matter offer insights into something that mainstream movies won’t necessarily showcase,” mentions Umar Ali. To increase participation, “For each movie, we have a set of questions and insights that we bring to those who turn up for the screenings,” reveals Umar Ali.