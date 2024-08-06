Lt Gen Rao shares insights on discipline, sacrifice at Kargil Vijay Diwas in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Aveteran of the Kargil War and a distinguished member of our country’s armed forces, Lt Gen Kammula Ramachandra Rao, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd). shares his journey and insights with CE at an event organised to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas in Hyderabad.
Tell us about the Kargil Vijay Diwas programme at LuLu Mall.
The country has realised the sacrifices made for the nation. In the earlier days, transparency of the media was not there. I fought the 1971 war and at that time, we did not have journalists. The Kargil War brought into focus how media can give a live demonstration of war. Commemorating a day like Vijay Diwas is important because it honours the sacrifices, valour, courage, and leadership displayed. The nation needs to understand the armed forces more deeply than just from newspapers. Seeing is believing.
Can you take us through your journey with the armed forces?
It’s a long story, trying to recapitulate. It was sometime in 1962 when the Chinese war broke out. I belong to Eluru in the West Godavari District. Until then, no one from our family had served in the armed forces. I was brought up by my grandparents. My grandfather was my role model, guide, and philosopher. Inspired by the armed forces, he sent me to serve after the 1962 war. He was very keen that someone from the family joins the armed forces. Coincidentally, Sainik Schools were opening up and I appeared for the exam. Not being financially well-off, I was lucky to secure the second rank in the state, earning a merit scholarship. That’s how I joined Sainik School and since then, my life has been about discipline and service. I served for about 40 years and if you include my Sainik School training, it amounts to nearly half a century in uniform, 49 years to be precise.
Share your experience working in the armed forces.
The Indian Army is a great and wonderful organisation. We should be proud as a country to have such a backbone. I joined in 1970, about a year before the 1971 war, and we were launched straight into battle. I was fortunate to see the 1971 war at Kargil, fighting 13,620 feet. I spent about 11 years in J&K and five years in the East, with three years on the China border. The armed forces offer the unique experience of moving across India. I’ve travelled the entire country, with only a few places left unseen.
How was your experience during the Kargil War?
By the time Kargil happened in 1999, I had already served for 29 years as a Brigadier. The first thing to note about Vijay Diwas is its celebration for banishing the Pakistani forces who had invaded us. In J&K, our National Highway 1 runs along the border. Fighting in the mountains is tedious and tough due to the climate. Despite limitations and the challenging battle, the Indian Armed Forces did a wonderful job. It requires guts and leadership to motivate people to sacrifice their lives for the country.
How difficult is it to prepare for war?
Motivating a jawan, knowing they might not come back, is demanding. The previous night, we exchange jokes to keep the atmosphere tension-free. The next day, we are ready to attack with a heightened sense of ‘josh’ (enthusiasm). Motivation is crucial. I remember one of my second-in-commands saying he would get married if he returned. Unfortunately, he got hit by a bullet. It takes a lot to keep soldiers motivated in the face of such risks.
How was your relationship with the opponents at the borders?
In the 1971 war, just before the November war, we were about 500m away from the enemy, and could recognise each other’s faces. We had casual interactions before the war. I remember joking with them about the kerosene bukharis (heaters) we received. However, during war, we had to fight against the same people. Life on the border is peaceful otherwise, but the living conditions are tough. The country has developed and comfort levels have increased over time.
Can you share your experience in the lowest temperature zones?
In extremely cold conditions, even water freezes and people suffer from head injuries after slipping on ice. Snow storms and snow blindness are common. Life is tough, with no means of entertainment. The company of fellow soldiers keeps us going.
Do you think movies portray the armed forces accurately?
Some movies, like ‘Lakshya’, are quite authentic, though there are blunders. The quality of depiction has improved. The Kargil War in 1999 brought a lot of focus on the toughness of life in the armed forces. Directors and actors need to take pride in depicting the armed forces correctly. War movies from the US and the UK are real and we should aim for that level of authenticity. I commend actors like Hrithik Roshan and Allu Arjun for their roles. People take pride in those portrayals.
What do you do when not at work?
Reading is a favourite pastime. I also give counselling sessions in colleges. Reading, including re-reading works like the Bhagavad Gita, is a habit. Spending time with family is important as service members miss a lot of family time during their careers. Balancing work and family is crucial.
How would you describe discipline?
Discipline is essential, not just for the armed forces but also civilians. Where self-discipline is not prevalent, it must be imposed. Initiatives like Swachh Bharat Mission make a difference but continuous effort is needed. Discipline can significantly improve our nation.
What message do you have for the people of our country?
Taking pride in our nation is crucial. If we do not take pride in our country, no one else will. Contributing even a little to the country makes a big difference.