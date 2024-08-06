Lt Gen Rao shares insights on discipline, sacrifice at Kargil Vijay Diwas in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Aveteran of the Kargil War and a distinguished member of our country’s armed forces, Lt Gen Kammula Ramachandra Rao, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd). shares his journey and insights with CE at an event organised to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas in Hyderabad.

Tell us about the Kargil Vijay Diwas programme at LuLu Mall.

The country has realised the sacrifices made for the nation. In the earlier days, transparency of the media was not there. I fought the 1971 war and at that time, we did not have journalists. The Kargil War brought into focus how media can give a live demonstration of war. Commemorating a day like Vijay Diwas is important because it honours the sacrifices, valour, courage, and leadership displayed. The nation needs to understand the armed forces more deeply than just from newspapers. Seeing is believing.

Can you take us through your journey with the armed forces?

It’s a long story, trying to recapitulate. It was sometime in 1962 when the Chinese war broke out. I belong to Eluru in the West Godavari District. Until then, no one from our family had served in the armed forces. I was brought up by my grandparents. My grandfather was my role model, guide, and philosopher. Inspired by the armed forces, he sent me to serve after the 1962 war. He was very keen that someone from the family joins the armed forces. Coincidentally, Sainik Schools were opening up and I appeared for the exam. Not being financially well-off, I was lucky to secure the second rank in the state, earning a merit scholarship. That’s how I joined Sainik School and since then, my life has been about discipline and service. I served for about 40 years and if you include my Sainik School training, it amounts to nearly half a century in uniform, 49 years to be precise.

Share your experience working in the armed forces.

The Indian Army is a great and wonderful organisation. We should be proud as a country to have such a backbone. I joined in 1970, about a year before the 1971 war, and we were launched straight into battle. I was fortunate to see the 1971 war at Kargil, fighting 13,620 feet. I spent about 11 years in J&K and five years in the East, with three years on the China border. The armed forces offer the unique experience of moving across India. I’ve travelled the entire country, with only a few places left unseen.