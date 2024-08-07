Fading yarns of handloom

HYDERABAD: It takes lots of talent and creativity to become a master weaver. Weavers are among the artisans who keep the art of handlooms shining. Handlooms are a significant part of our heritage, and preserving them is a responsibility for every citizen. This art, which requires hours of meticulous work to create fine clothing, is often overlooked. Despite our discussions about handlooms, many of us still opt for fast fashion. To understand the challenges faced by weavers in preserving this legacy, CE spoke with Bhaskar Vanam, the master weaver at Bhaskar Handlooms, on the occasion of National Handloom Day on August 7.

With nearly 37 years of experience in the handloom industry and weaving pattu sarees, Bhaskar recalls the beginnings of his career. “My native is at Choutuppal, but we have been in LB Nagar for the past 10 years. I started weaving at the age of 12. I quit for five years due to industry challenges, but then returned, and we have been working in LB Nagar ever since.”

Describing the types of weaves produced at their LB Nagar workstation, Bhaskar says, “We mostly create Ikkat weaves using Bangalore silk and mulberry silk. We make Ikkat sarees under the brand name Pochampally Ikkat sarees, along with dupattas and lehengas. I have 30 members working with me.”

Bhaskar highlights the necessity of evolving skills to survive in the industry. “Nowadays, the work has doubled. Every design needs to be new to attract interest. Even if a design becomes old, we must modify it. Currently, Patola designs are trending.”

Weavers work tirelessly to produce beautiful sarees, often struggling to earn a living wage. “A weaver can make about three sarees a month, taking a week to complete each one. From obtaining the raw material to finishing the saree, the process is labour-intensive,” Bhaskar explains.

“We get raw material from Bengaluru, bleach the yarn, and then bobbin it. We use a machine similar to the one shown in the movie ‘Mallesham’ to put the yarn together. After graphing the design on the yarn, we go through the tying and colouring processes.”

The younger generation is losing interest in weaving due to financial instability. “The youngest weavers here are aged 45 and above. There are no young individuals coming forward to take up weaving as a profession. Even we do not encourage our kids to join this work because it lacks financial stability. A weaver earns about 10 to 15 thousand rupees a month, which is not sufficient,” Bhaskar stresses.