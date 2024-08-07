Mind matters

HYDERABAD: Feeling mentally disrupted by confusing and opposing thoughts? It might be cognitive dissonance. Cognitive dissonance is a mental disturbance people feel when their beliefs and actions are inconsistent or contradictory. This phenomenon encourages people to make changes that align with their beliefs and actions.

Dr Sadhvi Mythili, a psychiatrist at the District Mental Health Program (DMHP) in Peddapalli, Telangana, explains it simply, “There is a conflict or inconsistency between what we believe and what we do, or between what we believe and what others believe. This is a conflict in the end. For example, if someone aims to lose weight, they know that losing weight is healthy but might still crave sweets or high-calorie foods. Despite knowing that eating unhealthily can lead to weight gain, they might continue eating to satisfy their cravings. This is where the conflict begins.”

Dr Sadhvi adds that this conflict makes us uncomfortable because our brains dislike ambiguity. “We don’t like uncertainty because it makes us uncomfortable. So, we want to reach a conclusion,” she further stated. Resolving this conflict may result in behavioural changes or rationalisation of thoughts. Rationalising is often easier than changing one’s behaviour because it requires less mental effort.

Aliza Sayani, a psychologist and founder of outPSYED, highlights three major impacts of the cognitive dissonance on decision-making. First, it leads to confused and clouded decision-making. Second, it causes indecisiveness and constant changes in thoughts. Third, it results in making irrational decisions to relieve the discomfort. These irrational decisions are often made to calm the mind amid the pressure of discomfort.

Social media plays a significant role in people’s lives today, influencing cognitive dissonance. People often try to mimic models or influencers to feel a sense of belonging. “We as humans are group people. We cannot be alone. We want to belong to a community so we conform to the community,” Dr Sadhvi explains. She cites an experiment where people chose the incorrect answer in a group setting because the majority chose it, demonstrating how social media can create cognitive dissonance by presenting contradictory ideas and views.