Sweet nothings

HYDERABAD: Did you know that artificial sweeteners can be harmful not only to human health but also to the environment? According to Prof Aparna Kuna, Principal Scientist and Head of the MFPI — Quality Control Laboratory at Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Hyderabad, artificial sweeteners are classified as ‘emerging pollutants’ or ‘emerging contaminants’. These substances, though present in very low concentrations, have the potential to adversely affect both human health and the environment. They are often referred to as trace pollutants due to their minute concentrations (micrograms or milligrams per kilogram dry weight) in the environment.

Dr G Niharika, Assistant Professor and Program Coordinator of Food Science & Technology at GITAM University, Hyderabad, highlights that artificial sweeteners pose significant threats to aquatic ecosystems. Algae, water fleas, aquatic plants like duckweed, and enchytraeids in the soil are particularly vulnerable to these pollutants. The primary way artificial sweetener residues reach soil and water bodies is through human excretion. These sweeteners are not easily metabolised, remain unchanged, and are poorly absorbed by the body, leading to their excretion via urine and feces. Consequently, they enter wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) but often escape even the most efficient treatment processes.

Prof Aparna Kuna outlines the potential environmental impacts of artificial sweeteners: