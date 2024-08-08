Breaking barriers in business

HYDERABAD: As stylish as she is accomplished, Vinita Surana shines as a trailblazer in the business world. Her success across various sectors makes her an inspiring figure for many young women pursuing unconventional career paths and establishing themselves as entrepreneurs. Joining Phi Capital as an entrepreneur marks a significant milestone in her career, allowing her to foster business growth and solidify her reputation as a leading businesswoman. CE had the opportunity to connect with her and discuss her remarkable journey so far.

Take us through your success journey

Success comes from hard work, dedication and always giving your best, no matter the outcome. When you stop worrying about winning or losing, you often end up winning. My journey has been full of varied experiences and strategic decisions. I have worked in different fields like energy, real estate, and finance where I have helped companies grow, guided them to success and mentored startups. I have also led organisations like FICCI Young FLO and JITO Youth as chairperson and spoken at institutions like IIM, IIT, IIIT, The Founders Institute Chambers of Commerce, ISB and many private and public companies as a keynote speaker.

What inspired you to take up bold career choices?

When my grandfather said women should do arts, I chose engineering. When my community said don’t aim too high, I graduated with an MBA from an Ivy League School. The desire to make a meaningful impact and constantly challenge myself inspired me to make bold career choices. I believe in pushing boundaries and stepping out of my comfort zone to explore new opportunities and learn.

How tough or rather easy is the work that you have been doing?

This work has its challenges, but it is very rewarding. Balancing various roles, from strategic planning to mentoring startups, requires dedication and resilience. However, the satisfaction of seeing businesses grow and succeed makes it all worthwhile. I enjoy taking on challenges that aren’t straightforward because it is fun to figure things out, solve problems, and create solutions for businesses and the greater good.

How would you inspire other women?

I inspire women by leading.For example, by sharing my journey and offering mentorship. I emphasise the importance of perseverance, continuous learning, and the courage to pursue dreams despite challenges. When asked ‘How can we be more like you?’ I always say, ‘Invest everything in discovering how to be more of yourself — that is the greatest armour you can have today.’