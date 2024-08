HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata on Thursday gave voice to the despair of lakhs of citizens of Hyderabad who suffer in silence by saying that sometimes garbage is not lifted from her residence too by the civic body.

She also tried to reassure property owners that there was no imminent hike in property tax by saying that the comprehensive integrated Geographic Information System (GIS) survey being undertaken by the GHMC was merely to map all properties and utilities within the civic body limits to improve municipal services, including sanitation.

“There are no such proposals to increase property tax following this survey,” the civic body commissioner said. She appealed to citizens to participate in the survey and provide accurate information during the door-to-door visits. SHGs and Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) will collaborate with GHMC to accelerate the survey and ensure thorough coverage, she told reporters at a press conference here.

Property owners were also informed that they need not give personal information like Aadhaar or PAN details during the GIS survey.

“During the mapping survey, we will prioritise the protection of personal information. Our data collection is limited to property-related information, utilities and infrastructure along with essential supporting documents,” Kata said.