Stray dogs attack two kids in Hyderabad, one succumbs to injuries

HYDERABAD: In two separate incidents of stray dog attacks in Hyderabad, a four-year-old boy undergoing treatment in the Niloufer hospital succumbed to injuries on Friday and a seven-year-old differently-abled boy suffered injuries in Kokapet.

In the first incident, which took place over a fortnight ago, Kiyan Goud suffered gruesome injuries on his cheeks during the attack, an officer from the local police station told TNIE. The deceased boy was a resident of Raipole village in Ibrahimpatnam.

In the second incident, which occurred on Thursday in Sabitha Nagar in Narsingi, the boy was allegedly killed by the stray while sleeping inside his house.

“The dog entered the boy’s house while his parents were away. He raised an alarm following which people came to his rescue and rushed him to a nearby hospital. He suffered gruesome injuries on his private parts but is now in a stable condition. His treatment is ongoing,” an officer from Narsingi police station told TNIE.