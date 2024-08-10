Telangana government allots 600 sq yards of land to India's pacer Siraj

HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday has allotted 600 sq.yd of land at Road No 78, Jubilee Hills, in Shaikpet village to Mohammed Siraj, an International Indian cricketer. The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Telangana, Hyderabad and District Collector, Hyderabad will take further steps in this regard.

The chief commissioner reported that the Hyderabad district collector had submitted a proposal to allocate government land to Siraj, who has been part of the Indian cricket team for seven years, including the World 2024 World Cup, which he won.

Land for medical college

Meanwhile, the government allotted land to an extent of 17.26 acres in Ballepally village in Khammam Urban Mandal, and 17.20 acres in Raghunadhapalem village, a total extent of 35.06 acres to Director of Medical Education, Telangana, Hyderabad, for the establishment of Medical College, Khammam. The government also allotted 800 sq.yd of land in Biladakhala of Nizamabad town to Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, MoHA, Government of India, for the construction of OCR Complex of Central Intelligence Office, Nizamabad, at the market rate of Rs 16,200 per square yard.