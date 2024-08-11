For cybercrooks, emergencies are a safe bet to cheat victims

HYDERABAD: Cybercriminals these days are becoming increasingly innovative, using sophisticated tactics to maximise their illegal gains while sticking true to the tried and tested modus operandi of impersonation followed by extortion.

These fraudsters often pose as high-ranking officials, such as IAS and IPS officers, to lend credibility to their fabricated emergency scenarios.

A senior officer from the Cybercrime department explained that most of these scams revolve around two main types of fabricated emergencies — medical and transportation.

“The modus operandi involves creating a sense of imminent danger or critical need, pressuring victims into making hasty financial decisions. Scammers typically claim they need funds urgently for a transportation issue or medical treatment,” said an official.

The officer said that fraudsters are using fake medical emergencies with increasing frequency to elicit sympathy and urgency. They also fabricate transportation crises, claiming to be stranded or in need of immediate financial help to cover travel costs.