Hyderabad: Forum tells Royal Enfield to pay Rs 30K for defective vehicle

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, Hyderabad has ordered motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield to pay Rs 30,000 for delivering a defective two-wheeler as well as for its inability to detect the technical snag.

The complainant, Rasam Yeshav, a resident of Malakpet, stated that he started facing issues with the handle of the two-wheeler after some days of purchasing the vehicle in September, 2021 for Rs 2,15,118.

He took the vehicle to the company’s service centre. However, despite availing multiple services from Royal Enfield, the latter failed to rectify the issue despite keeping the vehicle with them for one month.

As per the consumer forum, the opposite party did not appear despite notices being served to them due to which it was not in a position to conclude whether the vehicle had manufacturing defect or not.

However, considering the job cards submitted by Yeshav as evidence, it awarded compensation to the complainant. It asked the motorcycle giant to comply with the order within 45 days from July 12 failing which a 12 percent interest per annum will be levied on the compensation amount from the date of default.